Kaufman, Janet C. 

MACEDON: After a brief battle with cancer, Janet passed away surrounded by her family on April 21, 2023 at age 86. She was predeceased by her daughters, Joyce Van Mort and Linda Van Mort; brothers, Duane Denning and Carlton Denning.

Janet is survived by her husband, Gordon Kaufman; daughters, Christie (John) Garbin and Vicki (Aaron) Parsons; sister, Anne Winslow; brothers, Freddy Denning and Phil Denning; grandchildren, Corrado (Tori) Garbin, Nick (Amanda) Parsons, Casey Parsons, Shane (Emily) Keenan, and Travis (Amanda) Van Mort; great grandchildren, Charlotte Garbin, Brianna Parsons, Mason Parsons, Cole Parsons, and Jack Van Mort; several nieces and nephews.

Janet was born on July 24, 1936 in Port Allegany, PA. She grew up in Smethport, PA, where she was lead majorette during high school. Janet enjoyed cooking, camping, and watching all sports. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Janet was a member of Incarnate Word in Rochester, NY.

Contributions in memory of Janet may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Janet’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.