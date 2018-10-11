Kazmierczak, Frances L. VanDerWall

ORCHARD PARK/WEBSTER/ONTARIO: Died Tuesday, October 2,2018, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Matthew R. Kasmierczak; dear sister of Erma (late Daniel) Keyes and Carol (Carl) Bardo; sister-in-law of Valentine (late Barbara), Dolores (late Joseph) Saber, and the late Thomas (Camille); Also survived by nieces and nephews. Frances was a retired Ken-ton school teacher, enjoyed sewing, playing mah jongg, pickle ball, and was an avid golfer at Cazenovia Woman’s Golf League.