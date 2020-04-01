Kearney, Sharon Lee (Phillips)

PALMYRA: Sharon passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home into the arms of her caretaker, Emily Heers. Sharon was predeceased by her loving husband and soul mate, James in 1996 and her grandchild, Tara Lynn Kearney, in 1989; parents, Kenneth Homer and Lilliam Jane (Fairchild) Phillips; sibling, Kenneth Raymond Phillips; grandparents, Laura and William Russell and G. Raymond and Grace Fairchild. She is survived by her daughters, Laura and Kelly Kearney of Palmyra; her special friend, Robert Kelley; grandchildren, Joshua, Jason, Rebecca Ward and Brianna Kelley; extended family, Emily Heers, Darrell Copp and “Her Boy” (as she loving called him) Todd Heers; sister of her heart, Joan (Byers) McClellan of Pittsford, NY; very close friends, Ann Guest, Kathy Rynders and Joanie Price; sister-in-law, Joan Harmon; many nieces and nephews, her dog, Spud. Sharon was born in Canandaigua, NY on November 29, 1940 and was raised in Palmyra, NY on Turner Road. On April 3, 1958, she married the love of her life and soulmate, James Francis Kearney of Brooklyn, NY. Mom loved life. She loved singing, music, dancing and laughter. Sharon was an avid organ and accordion player. Her favorite flowers were lilacs and the rose of Sharon. Sharon’s favorite foods were Emily’s chili, bean soup and spaghetti and meatballs. Services will be announced by the family at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a Humane Society of your choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.