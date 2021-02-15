Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 15th 2021, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Keebler, Allen K.

by WayneTimes.com
February 15, 2021

SOUTH BUTLER: Alan Keebler, 74, passed away, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Calling hours at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, at a time and date to be announced. Burial will be in the South Butler Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial contributions to his wife, Cindy Keebler, P.O. Box 144, South Butler, New York 13154-0144. Alan was born on May 5, 1945 in Geneva the son of the late Earnest and Florence (Platman) Keebler. He was a graduate of Geneva High School. Alan served in the US Navy from October 4, 1965 to October 2, 1967. He retired from Upstate Farms, Syracuse, as a Route Supervisor after 20 plus years of service. He was a volunteer at the South Butler Cemetery and at the South Butler Fire Department. Alan enjoyed Golfing, Bowling and fishing. He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 35 years, Cindy L. (Marsden) Keebler whom he married on February 14, 1986; a son Michael (Kelly Fitzgerald) Keebler; grandchildren Sabryna, Zackary, Katelyn and William Keebler; a sister, Janet and a brother Robert Keebler; several nieces nephews and cousins. Alan is preceded in death by his brother Richard and a sister-in-law Mary Keebler. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Keebler, Allen K.

SOUTH BUTLER: Alan Keebler, 74, passed away, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Calling hours at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, at a time and date to be announced. Burial will be in the South Butler Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial contributions to his […]

Read More
Frey, Yvette

NEWARK: Yvette Frey, also known as mom, grandma, grandor, talon toes, grandor-hoebaggins, and grandor-slowbaggins, among many other names, went home to be with her son Christopher and her father Norm Sr. on February 9th at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born February 7th, 1949, in Rochester, NY, to Norman […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square