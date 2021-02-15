Keebler, Allen K.

SOUTH BUTLER: Alan Keebler, 74, passed away, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Calling hours at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, at a time and date to be announced. Burial will be in the South Butler Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial contributions to his wife, Cindy Keebler, P.O. Box 144, South Butler, New York 13154-0144. Alan was born on May 5, 1945 in Geneva the son of the late Earnest and Florence (Platman) Keebler. He was a graduate of Geneva High School. Alan served in the US Navy from October 4, 1965 to October 2, 1967. He retired from Upstate Farms, Syracuse, as a Route Supervisor after 20 plus years of service. He was a volunteer at the South Butler Cemetery and at the South Butler Fire Department. Alan enjoyed Golfing, Bowling and fishing. He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 35 years, Cindy L. (Marsden) Keebler whom he married on February 14, 1986; a son Michael (Kelly Fitzgerald) Keebler; grandchildren Sabryna, Zackary, Katelyn and William Keebler; a sister, Janet and a brother Robert Keebler; several nieces nephews and cousins. Alan is preceded in death by his brother Richard and a sister-in-law Mary Keebler. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.