Keebler, Cindy L. (Marsden) 

SAVANNAH: Cindy Keebler, 71, passed away at her home, Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to attend her calling hours, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11 to 1PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY. Burial will follow at the Savannah-Butler Cemetery.

Cindy was born on April 3, 1953, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Clayton and Margery (VanDuyne) Marsden. She worked as assistant director for FLDDSO, Marshall Road, Waterloo. She enjoyed bowling with her husband Al, and were participants in leagues in both Clyde and Geneva. Cindy also enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, crafting, crocheting, knitting and reading. She was a member of the South Butler Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary.

Cindy is survived by her step-son, Michael (Kelly) Keebler; grandchildren, Sabryna, Zackary, Katelyn and William Keebler; nieces; Ellyn (Peter) Colquhoun and Kim (Michael Draker) Boronczyk; nephew; Duane (Debbie) Hebblethwaite and great-nephew Kory Boronczyk, sister-in-law, Janet “ Cookie” Keebler; and special cousin, Debra Hixon Gillis.

She is predeceased by her husband Alan in 2021; her sister, Carolyn Nicholas; and Mary Keebler; brother-in-law, Richard Keebler.

A celebration of Cindy and Carolyn’s lives will be held Saturday, May 25, 1 – 3 PM at the South Butler Fire Hall, 3445 Route 89, South Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Butler Fire Department, 3445 Route 89, South Butler, NY 13154