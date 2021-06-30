Keegan, Jeanne M

MURRELLS INLET, SOUTH CAROLINA: Jeanne M. Keegan, 73, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday June 27, 2021 at her home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She was born on November 6, 1947 in Andover, Massachusetts to the late Alan Murray Mosher & June Humble Mosher.

Along with her parents, Jeanne is reunited in passing with her first husband, Clinton Dickenson.

Jeanne had a reserved but friendly demeanor that made her a well-respected sales clerk for several outlets over the years. In her free time, Jeanne could be found tending to her meticulously maintained garden. She also relished time spent doing crossword puzzles, traveling with family and expanding her eye for beauty with painting and crafts. Above all else, she loved her family with her whole heart. Jeanne will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for her love of animals, love for her family, her quick wit and bright smile.

Left to cherish Jeanne’s memory are her adoring daughters, Jeannine D. Sweet and her husband, Michael of Murrells Inlet & Kristine Green of Marion, New York; her beloved grandchildren, Rion, Mikayla, & Shelby Sweet and Liam Green; the father, and step father of her daughters, Michael Keegan, as well as many supportive friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held privately in New York.

At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donation in Jeanne’s name may be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.