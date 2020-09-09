Powered by Dark Sky
September 9th 2020, Wednesday
Keehan, Deborah A.

by WayneTimes.com
September 9, 2020

SODUS: With sadness we announce the passing of the loving Deborah. She was born in Elmira, NY on March 31st, 1955. The Lord called her home on August 9th, 2020. She loved walks and sunsets. She worked at Dynalec Corp. for 10 years. She is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Stanley Hayes; son, Joe Lovett; grandchildren, Emily and Elijah Lovett; god daughters who were her own children, Feiona, Janice and Cheyenne Ellis; best friends, Crystal Davis, Linda and Chris Rockwell and many more. She lived life as a living example of the Bible verse “and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving on another, just as God forgave you in Christ” Ephesians 4:32. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. As she would say “love you to the moon and back”. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551

