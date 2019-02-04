Keeley, Robert Michael

LYONS: Mike Keeley, 72, died Friday (February 1, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital after a brief illness. Mike was born on October 21, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey, the son of the late James P. and Elizebeth Hoose Keeley II. He was a graduated of Geneva High School in 1965. For fifteen years, he worked in an auto collision shop. Then for next twenty five years, Mike was a commercial roofer and a farrier. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Karen (Tellier) Keeley, his daughters Laura (Mark Jontos) Keeley Sovereign, Katlynn Keeley; sons Lucas (Brittany) Keeley, Branigan (Melissa) Keeley, Adam (Brooke) Keeley; 13 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters Patricia McDermott and Marianne (William) McConkey and many nieces, nephews and cousins and best friend Scooter. Mike was predeceased his parents and a brother James P. Keeley III. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com