January 11th 2022, Tuesday
×
Keese, Emma (Doris)

by WayneTimes.com
January 11, 2022

SODUS: Age 93, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles; grandson, Zachary Keese; sister, Florence and brother, Everett. She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Ann Marie) Keese; daughter, Tamara Keese; grandchildren, Lauren Keese, Jessica (Chris) Rivera, Ashley (Steve) Harris and Matthew Cambier; 7 great grandchildren; nieces; June (Randy) DuBois and Gayle Roycroft; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

