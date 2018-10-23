Kellam, Paul Oakley “Duke”

SAVANNAH: Age 73, passed away at home on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his father, Earl (Ivy) Kellam; mother, Juanita (William) Snyder; brother, David; sister, Erlene Selarno. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melody; children, Tina M. Kellam (Calvin) of Clyde, Paul O. Kellam (Erika) of Clyde, Anita S. Kellam (Scott) Zephyrhills, FL, Paul O. Donnelly of Savannah, Robert A. Donnelly (Tina) of Savannah; step-children, Paige M. Snyder (Jim) of Lyons, Jody L. Donnelly of Panama; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Sue) Kellam of Massachusetts. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-6:00pm, Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Where his funeral service will start promptly at 6:00pm. Reception to follow at the Clyde VFW, 26 Sodus St, Clyde, NY 14433. Interment with military honors will be 10:00am, Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 at Crusoe Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online a hsnorton.com