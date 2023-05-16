Powered by Dark Sky
May 16, 2023
Keller, Sandra Lee

by WayneTimes.com
May 16, 2023

CANANDAIGUA, NY: Sandra Lee Keller, 76, died on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

 Sandy was born in Newark, NY on August 16, 1946, to the late Richard and Gladys Keller. Growing up she loved camping and hiking and earned the Gold Award – Girl Scouting’s highest honor. After graduating from Newark High School class of 1964, Sandy later earned her license as a Registered Nurse from the University of the State of New York in 1968. Always up for an adventure, she went backpacking across Europe, visited Central America and the Caribbean, and decided on a flip of a coin to attend the University of Wisconsin—Madison. Sandy devoted her entire life to the education of young people. For over thirty years she taught practical nursing at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES until her retirement in 2009. She served as an advisor to the local HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter, often covering travel costs for her nursing students to attend state and national competitions. She was a regular fixture in the Finger Lakes Council Cub Scouting community, fondly remembered as the “Nature Lady” at summer day camp. She taught Sunday school at Emmanuel United Methodist Church and volunteered with the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Organization, where her parents had worked. She was a proud member and local president of the New York State United Teachers Union. Sandy was widely regarded for her kindness, generosity, fun sense of humor, and always helping those in need. Following retirement, she continued her service to the community, volunteering with the League of Women Voters, campaigning on environmental issues, and planting flowers. Tulips were her favorite.

 Sandy is survived by her sons, Tait and Matthew; daughter-in-law, Maria; and grandchildren Julieanna and Isabella.

 Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Gladys Keller; brother Terry Keller; and sister-in-law Bonnie Scrooby.

 There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

 In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Sandy Keller to HOSA-Future Health Professionals.Arrangements entrusted to the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, NY.

Local Weather

