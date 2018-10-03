Kelley, Karen Sue (Ulrich Carlin)  

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA: Formerly of Newark, Karen Sue Kelley, age 61, Born September 28th, 1956, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 23rd, 2018. Born to Thomas and Joann Ulrich, in Newark, New York on September 28th, 1956. Right from the beginning, Karen was a sports enthusiast in the making. She raced mic-rods as a youngster, played soccer, basketball, and softball through the Alex Eligh Community Center and Newark High School, as well as bowl for as long as we can remember at Rose Bowl Lanes. She would continue the love of these sports by participating as an adult and coaching the kids that enjoyed them as much as her. She worked for the State of New York for 27 years before moving to Fort Wayne in 2002. She continued to work for another 10 years before retiring in 2013. She is survived by her husband, Ray Kelley; her children, Kelly Carlin and Matt (Jackie) Carlin; her grandchildren, Ava Grace, Dakota Marie, Parker Ryan, and Elena. Her mother, Joann Ulrich; her siblings, Kathy Ulrich, Kevin Ulrich, Kyle (Pam) Ulrich, and Kristy (Mark) Hughson. She was predeceased by her, grandmother, Florence O’Neil; her father, Thomas Ulrich; and her niece and nephew, Kaleigh and Ryan Hughson. Karen was laid to rest on her birthday, Friday, September 28th in the Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Indiana. In honor of Karen, you may donate to her nephew’s scholarship fund, The Ryan C. Hughson Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Palmyra-Macedon High School that is pursuing a higher education. Donations may be sent to: The Ryan C. Hughson Memorial Scholarship, 1437 Hammond Road, Palmyra, NY 14522.