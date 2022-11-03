Kelley, Kimberly A. 

LYONS: Kimberly A. Kelley, 62, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends may call from 4-7PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 7th First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St., in Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to The Kurt Simmons Foundation, 17 Sunset Dr. Lyons, NY 14489.

Kimberly was born in North Adams, MA on June 9, 1960 the daughter of the late Richard and Linda (Lester) Tuffy. She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1978. After high school she started at J.L. Hammet and after 22years she moved on to The Lyons National Bank where she spent the next 20 years and retired as the Director of Human Resources. Kim was a very active member in the Lyons Community. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, Various parts of the Lyons Peppermint Days, Meals on Wheels, Lyons Fired Department Ladies Aux., the Kurt Simmons Foundation and many other community projects.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years Robert Kelley; a son Robert “Robbie” Kelley; a daughter Cassandra (Andrew) Leoni; six grandchildren Haylee, Jacob, Ava, Vincent, Marco and Louie; three sisters Sheila (Brian) Engels, Deborah(Jeffery) Coons and Colleen (Jane) Wolford-Tuffy; many nieces and nephews.

