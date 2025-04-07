Kelley, Linda L. (Barclay)

Linda L. (Barclay) Kelley, 84, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 30, 1940, in Lyons, New York, she was the daughter of Frederick and Bernice (Hall) Barclay. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1958 and attended Mansfield State Teachers College before returning to Lyons to marry Myron (Mike) Kelley (divorced in 1975).

Linda worked for many years at Mobil Chemical Company in Macedon, NY, working her way up from a secretarial position to manager of transportation. After more than 15 years with Mobil, she accepted a position in the transportation and logistics department of Eastman Kodak Company.

Around this time, Linda and the love of her life, Jim O’Brien, bought a 150 year old cobblestone farmhouse in Gorham, NY. They enjoyed many years together restoring the home, going to estate sales and auctions and adding beautiful gardens and trees to the property. They also planted a couple acres of garlic and enjoyed traveling to garlic festivals to sell their harvests. After retiring from Kodak in 2001, she enrolled in a massage therapy program and as a proud graduate, practiced in NY and FL for several years.

Her hobbies included gardening, bird watching, baking homemade popovers and strawberry jam for her grandchildren, reading, walking and caring for her pets.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her significant other, Jim O’Brien, brother-in-law Ed Bradley and granddaughter Chelsea Linda Lambert.

Linda is survived by her son Michael Kelley (Paula), daughter Roxanne Kelly (Robert), sister, Judy Bradley, brother Ian Barclay (Kathy), grandchildren Gavin (Emily), Bridget (Nick), Tyler, Casey (Rick), and Kendal (Travis). She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Madison, Makenna, Silas, Jamey, Colin and Della, her nieces Kristin and Kara and nephews Mark and Brad.

The family will hold a graveside ceremony at 11:00 am Monday, June 30, at Lyons Rural Cemetery, 61 Spencer Street, Lyons, NY.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at FF Thompson Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital.

In loving memory of Linda Kelley contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX. 75284 or their website Heart.org.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, Ny 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.