Obituaries
Kelley, Myron S. “Mike”
SODUS POINT: Myron S. “Mike” Kelley of Margaretta Rd. Sodus Point passed away at his residence Sunday September 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Course, 7030 Bayview Dr. Sodus Point on Sunday September 29 from 2 pm until 6 pm. Kindly consider contributions to the Sodus Point Fire Dept. in memory of Mike. Mike was born in Lyons, NY the son of Seymore and Sybil Stephenson Kelley. He resided in Wayne County his entire life. Mike retired from Mobil Chemical after 22 years of service as a Production Supervisor and from there he was Bar Manager at the SBHGC retiring again after 26 years. He was also a bartender for many local establishments. Mike was a SAL Member, Moose Lodge Member, Eagles and a member of the SPFD Auxiliary. Mike is survived by his loving wife Diane and they would have celebrated their 24th anniversary in November. He has a son Michael (Paula) Kelley of Mass. and a daughter Roxanne (Robert) Kelly of Fl. A step son John (Christina) Parker, Sodus Point and a step daughter Tammy (Scott) Gardner of Wolcott, A brother Richard Kelley of Lyons. 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by numerous friends. Mike was a great guy and lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Latest News
Recent Obituaries
