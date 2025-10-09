What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Kelley, Raymond Michael “Mike”  

October 9, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT/MILTON FL: June 15, 1953 - September 19, 2025

Mike was born in Lyons, New York. He passed away on Friday September 19, 2025, surrounded by family.

He is preceded in death by his father Raymond H. Kelley, brother Stephan Kelley, brother Scott Kelley and stepson Gary Pascalar.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia (Donald) Bierer, and his wife , Norma Kelley. His children, Michael (Katy) Kelley, Travis ( Miriam) Kelley and stepsons Mike (Susan) Parscalar and Randy (Ava) Pascalar. His sisters Diane (Jerry) Goldstein, Pamela (Tom) Bieber and  Alive (Cliff) Dodge. Seven grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike retired after a long service in the navy in 1994 aboard the USS Kittyhawk CV63

There will be a celebration of Life at a later date.

