Kelley, Robert E.

WOLCOTT: Robert E. Kelley, 88, of Alport St., passed away at home on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Family and friends may call Tuesday (Oct. 15) from 11 am to 1 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be in Butler-Savannah Cemetery. Robert was born August 17, 1931 in the Town of Victory, a son to Norris H. Kelley and his wife Jennie V. Combes. He worked at various jobs throughout the years but mostly at Sylvania Electric in Seneca Falls for 35 years. Robert was predeceased by his wife Bertha I. Kelley after 60 years of marriage, where most of those years were spent in South Butler. He is survived by 2 sons, Thane Robert Kelley of Spring Branch, Texas and Kim Dale Kelley of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Rhonda Sue Kelley Taeger of Clermont, Florida; 3 grandchildren, Trevor Kelley of Long Branch, New Jersey, Megan Kelley of Anchorage, Alaska and Trace Taeger of Winter Garden, Florida. keysorfuneralhomes.com