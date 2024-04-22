Kelley, Scott P. 

WOLCOTT: Scott P. Kelley, 58, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Chilton Hospital in New Jersey.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Monday April 29, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY. Burial will be immediately following at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Dutch Street Rd., Huron, NY.

Scott was born November 9, 1965, the son of Raymond H. and Patricia Mae (Beach) Kelley. He attended North Rose Wolcott school. Scott worked construction for a time, then went on to own his own business, S&K Sealing, sealing driveways. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

He is survived by his children; Steven Douglas, Shane and Stacia DeBadts and Joshua Schultz; eight grandchildren, his mother; Patricia M. (Donald) Bierer; his siblings; Diane (Jerry) Goldstein, Raymond Michael (Norma) Kelley and Pamela (Thomas) Bieber; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Scott is preceded in death by his father, Raymond and his brother, Stephen Kelley.

Following the burial, a celebration of Scott’s life will be held at the American Legion Home, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott, from 5 to 8PM.