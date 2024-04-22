Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 24th 2024, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Kelley, Scott P. 

by WayneTimes.com
April 22, 2024

WOLCOTT: Scott P. Kelley, 58, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Chilton Hospital in New Jersey. 

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Monday April 29, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY.  Burial will be immediately following at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Dutch Street Rd., Huron, NY.  

Scott was born November 9, 1965, the son of Raymond H. and Patricia Mae (Beach) Kelley.  He attended North Rose Wolcott school. Scott worked construction for a time, then went on to own his own business, S&K Sealing, sealing driveways. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.  

He is survived by his children; Steven Douglas, Shane and Stacia DeBadts and  Joshua Schultz; eight grandchildren, his mother; Patricia  M. (Donald) Bierer; his siblings; Diane (Jerry) Goldstein, Raymond Michael (Norma) Kelley and Pamela (Thomas) Bieber; several nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Scott is preceded in death by his father, Raymond and his brother, Stephen Kelley.

Following the burial, a celebration of Scott’s life will be held at the American Legion Home, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott, from 5 to 8PM.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Johnson, Cleall (Collier)

SODUS: Went to be with the Lord, peacefully on April 22, 2024 at the Pines of Peace. She was 90, born on March 25, 1934. Predeceased by her sisters, Shirley DeSain (Frank), and Connie DeNagel (Raymond). She is survived by her loving husband of 70 1/2 years, Sherwood; son, James (Susan) Johnson; daughter, Kathy Wessie; […]

Read More
Kelley, Scott P. 

WOLCOTT: Scott P. Kelley, 58, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Chilton Hospital in New Jersey.  Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Monday April 29, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY.  Burial will be immediately following at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square