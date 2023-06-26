Kelley, Stephen J. 

Friday, June 23, 2023 at age 67. Predeceased by his father, Raymond Kelley. Survived by his mother, Patricia (Don) Bierer; son, Mitchell Kelley; longtime loving companion, Debbie Shiloh; 2 grandchildren, Eireann and Autumn Kelley; siblings, Michael (Norma) Kelley, Pamela (Thomas) Kelley, Scott Kelley, Diane (Jerry) Goldstein and Alice (Cliff) Bierer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Steve was a fan of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and horseback riding and was also the ultimate prankster. He was a retiree of Kodak.

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, July 6th from 3-5pm at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624. Funeral Service to follow calling at 5pm at the funeral home. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.