Kelley, Sylvia L

NEWARK: Sylvia L Kelley gained her angel wings at age 91, on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Sylvia’s funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY. Burial will follow at East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice in memory of Sylvia.

Sylvia was born the daughter of the late George O. and Elizabeth (Tiffany) Sprague on Thursday, June 5, 1930, in Savannah, NY. She grew up in the area graduating from Wolcott High School class of 1948. Sylvia graduated from a correspondence course from Wayne School of Practical Nursing, in Chicago IL. Sylvia and her husband ran a gas station & snack bar together in the 1950’s. Later they were the owners of Kelley’s Variety Store; both businesses were located in Port Byron. Sylvia was a communicant of St. Michael Church, a Lock 52 Historical Society member, and on the DeMay Living Center administrator’s advisory committee. Sylvia enjoyed gardening flowers, watching hummingbirds, collecting teddy bears, and crocheting afghans.

Sylvia will be lovingly remembered by her children, Carol Austin of Newark, NY and Michael Kelley of Dublin, NH; grandchildren Christina (Brandon) Becker, Rebecca (Bradley) Spencer, Jeffery Timothy Austin and Aleisha Austin all of Newark, NY; great-grandchildren Jeffery Daniel and Brantley Adam Spencer; many nieces and nephews.

Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Timothy in 2013; son-in-law, Jeffery Austin in 2018; siblings and their spouses Nelson (Frances) Sprague, Robert Sprague, Mary Stieghler, and Edith (William) Hicks.

