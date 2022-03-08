Powered by Dark Sky
March 8th 2022, Tuesday
×
Kelly Jr,  Donald J. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 8, 2022

SODUS: Age 72, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2022. Donnie was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Anna Kelly, along with his brother, David Kelly. 

Don is survived by his daughter, Diane Kelly; caring sisters, Marie Grinnell, Debra Grinnell and Nancy Comstock; sister-in-law, Georgie Kelly; significant others; close friends, Wayne Morgan and Robert Clayes; several nieces and nephews and a host of other extended relatives and friends.

Don had fought a long hard battle with his health. The family would like to send their gratitude to the Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their exceptional care. Without the dedicated staff, it wouldn’t have been possible to bring Don home to be with family.

Friends and family are invited 3:00pm Friday, March 18, 2022, to attend his “Celebration of Life” at the Sodus Center Fire Dept. The family will receive friends for a time of reflection and refreshments after the service until 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to the Sodus Center Fire Department, Puddle Jumpers, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

