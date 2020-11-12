Kelly, Richard E. “Dick”

MACEDON: Dick died on November 10, 2020 at age 89. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beverly “Bev” Kelly; children, Gary (Wendy Mangold) Kelly, Peggy Magee, Becki Kelly, Kathy Hamms, Danny (Peggy) Kelly, and Maureen (Scott) Graham; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; brother, Patrick Kelly; sister, Joan Commisso; many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for Dick will be held on Saturday (November 14), 11 AM at Macedon Center United Methodist Church (NOTE: due to space availability and Covid restrictions, services will be in the sanctuary for the immediate family). Friends may stream the service with the following Zoom link - //umcom.zoom.us/j/94486010902?pwd=N0Zrd3lyTnVOdElzVXpWeVlmbTFXUT09 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting, Meeting ID: 944 8601 0902, Passcode: 804705. Via phone: call 929.205.6099, Same meeting ID and passcode. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s memory may be directed to Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre Emption Rd, Geneva, NY 14456. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Dick’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.