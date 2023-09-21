Kelsch, Linda M.

ONTARIO: Linda M. Kelsch, born December 29, 1942 in Johnson City, NY and predeceased by her parents Gordan and Melba Mann, passed away the morning of September 17th at the age of 80.

She is survived by her husband Robert, sons Todd and Paul (Katie), grandchildren Austin and Adeline, her brother Bob, niece and nephew Patty and Greg. Linda, a licensed RN, spent her entire life serving others. Her career started at Strong Hospital, then Highland before taking time off to raise her family. Her return to nursing started as an in-home care nurse before settling down with Dr. Koretz’s local practice. Linda continued her service to others through her retirement as a volunteer at the Lipson Cancer Center. Linda’s greatest love aside from her family and service to her community was her involvement with her Brick Church family. For 50 years she shared her faith with her family, friends and community. Linda lead by example with her grace, quick wit, sense of humor, spiritual conviction, compassion and selflessness. May she live forever in the hearts of those she cared so much for over the years and may her memory always remind us of the value of a good joke.

A service celebrating Linda will be held on September 30th at 10:00am at the North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Ste 2110 New York, NY 10122. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com