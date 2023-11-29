Kelsch, Robert J.

ONTARIO: Robert J. Kelsch, born November 8, 1940 in Cambridge MA, Predeceased by his parents John and Annabell, and his wife Linda, passed away November 10th at the age of 83. He is survived by

his sons Todd and Paul (Katie), grandchildren Austin and Adeline, and brother Jack.

Robert, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Wentworth Institute of Technology started his career at Xerox, from which he retired in 1998. Throughout those years he earned (5) US Patents, a 2nd Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Roberts Wesleyan, promotions that guided him away from engineering, and the opportunity to achieve his Masters Degree in Career and Human Resource Development from Rochester Institute of Technology all before starting his own business at the age of 59.

Even with all of his professional accomplishments, he was most

proud of his time spent serving the public through North Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario Parks and Recreation Board, Ontario Community Chest, Walworth-Ontario Rotary and as a member of the Wayne Central School Board, all culminating with being elected to (3) terms as Ontario Town Supervisor and being appointed as Deputy Town Supervisor by his successor for his beloved Town of Ontario.

Robert has made a positive impact professionally and personally on those around him and instilled in those he mentored the belief that we should never ask for anything in return and we should never stop learning. He was too proud to ask for help, but always willing to give it.

May we all aspire to be as selfless with our time, giving of what is worldly and humble with our blessings. A service celebrating Robert will be held on December 2nd at 11:00 am at the North Ontario

United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Road. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Laurel House Comfort Care Home 224 Fair Street Newark, NY 14513.