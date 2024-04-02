Kelsey, Frederick "Ted" 

ONTARIO: Frederick “Ted” Lee Kelsey passed on March 26, 2024, with his children at his side, at the age of 82. Fred was predeceased by his son Richard “Chip” Lee Kelsey and parents George and Doris "Leiter" Kelsey.

Ted is survived by his sons Corky (Wendy Warren) and Robert (Melinda Plakus); two grandchildren Clint and Brooke; brother David (Dorothy); nephews Brian, Paul, David Michael, and his three legged feline companion Simba.

Ted, in addition to being an excellent soccer player, was an avid soccer fan. He spent countless nights watching boys and girls games at Wayne Central, coached sandlot soccer for Ontario Recreation, and was recruited by Rochester’s professional team, the Lancers, back in the day. He enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks, especially at Raquette Lake. Riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, and most recently CanAm Spyder, was one of his favorite past times. He opened his home multiple times, once to a foreign exchange student and multiple family friends that were in need. He was always there to lend a helping hand and a great problem solver.

Ted was an Air Force veteran. He spent most of his service based in Okinawa as a camera repairman.

Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices, and the tribute wall for Ted’s obituary to leave a condolence.

Calling hours will be Saturday April 13, 2024 from 1-3pm at Murphy’s Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York 14519. Burial with military honors will be private at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation to Wayne County Humane Society in his memory will be appreciated