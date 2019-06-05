Kelsey, Grete O. (Nelson)

NEWARK N.Y./MELBOURNE, FLA: Grete O. (Nelson) Kelsey, a long time teacher at both St. Michael School in Newark, N.Y. and Cathedral Academy (at Pompei) in Syracuse, died on Sunday (March 24) after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Throughout her life, Grete was a champion for children and education. She gave generously to many children’s charities worldwide. Grete was born April 10, 1940 in Bergen, Norway to Anne Sophie (Kvamme) and Olav Olsbo. After graduation from Fana Folkehogskule in B.ergen in 1959, she came to New York as an exchange student to continue her education. In addition to her studies at Northport High School in Northport, N.Y. she was involved in the Rockville Center Ski Club. It was there that she met Richard F. Nelson. After her exchange student year was over, Grete returned to Bergen and began , work as a translator. She was fluent in seven languages and could decipher two others. In November of 1960, Mr. Nelson flew to Bergen to propose. Grete accepted and they were married there on April 15, 1961. After years in Nassau County on long Island, the family relocated to Newark, N.Y. in 1969. She started working at St. Michael’s as a teachers assistant. Sr. Joyce McGinn, then Principal of St. Michael’s school, encouraged Grete to pursue a degree in education. While raising two children, she went to school nights and weekends and earned her masters degree in Elementary Education. Along the way, she worked weekend nights at the Wayne County Nursing Home, tutored students during summer breaks and was a sales lady at Sibley’s. Mrs. Nelson taught third grade at St. Michael’s until 1987. With her children grown and on their own, Grete followed her heart. She relocated to the Syracuse area and after a long courtship, she married Donald L. Kelsey in 1991. They lived on Otisco Lake for several years before moving to Grete’s dream home in Eldridge, N.Y. Grete was hired by Rev. Msgr, Joseph Champlin to teach at Cathedral School in Syracuse. Throughout her tenure there she taught every grade. She also ran the before and after school program. She worked with Father Champlin in high Guardian Angel Society, helping students achieve their higher education goals. Every year, around the end of the school year Mrs. Kelsey had her students to her home. There they got to see all the workings of a pheasant farm that Grete and Don owned and operated for many years, Otisco Valley Pheasant Farm. It is a cherished memory for many of her former students. Mrs. Kelsey taught at Cathedral Academy and Cathedral Academy at Pompei when the schools merged until she retired in 2010. Upon retirement, Grete and Don purchased their winter home in Melbourne, Fla. They traveled all over the world and took several trips home to Norway to assist in the care of her parents when time permitted. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years, Donald; her daughter, Anne (Doug) Mason; and her son, Richard (Christine) . She is also survived by her husbands children, whom she dearly loved, Pamela (Michael) Kelsey-Gossard and Donna (Mark) Kinney; her sister, Tone Brekke of Bergen , Norway. Grete also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and two great-granchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no calling hours, but friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (June 22} at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 240 East Onondaga St. Syracuse, NY 13202. Burial services will be private. A mass has also been arranged to be said for Grete at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (July 21) at St. Michael Catholic Church in Newark N.Y., all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, Grete has requested donations be made in her memory to Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society, a not-for profit organization dedicated to providing tuition assistance, mentoring and tutoring services to help build a path to success for students in financial need from diverse culture and religious backgrounds. Any donations should be sent to: Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society, 259 East Onondaga Street Syracuse, NY 13202. www.guardianangelsoc.org www.murphyandsonsFuneralhome.com