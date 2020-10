SODUS/NEWARK: Age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Suanne Yonker. He is survived by his children, Kalie, Kamaron and Avyonna; father, Allen (Margaret) Kendt of Sodus; siblings, Brandy (Rob) Osorio of Palmyra, Jennifer (Todd) Luckenbach of Sodus, Joshua (Lindsey) Kendt of NY; grandmother, Dianne Price of N. Rose; great grandmother, Rita Price of N. Rose; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a “Celebration of Life” at 12:30pm on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at the Sodus Center Fire Department, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.