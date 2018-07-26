Kendt, Loretta J. 

WATERLOO: Loretta Joan (Donaldson) Kendt died July 21, 2018 with her family by her side at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was born September 17, 1937, in Gouverneur, NY, the daughter of Elmer and Tina Donaldson. She and her twin sister, Laura, lived with their grandparents on the family farm. She would often talk of the good times she had growing up and working on the farm. She shared many memories of her favorite horse. She was active in 4-H and was the Rose Queen in 1954 and that is where she and her husband Ronald met. Together they had nine children Tina (Daniel) Zaborowski, Allen (Margaret) Kendt, Charlene (Larry) Johnston, Ronald (Denise) Kendt Jr., Wanda (Rob) Gravino, Peter (Lisa) Kendt, Susie (Daniel) Lapp, Dawn (Gary) Kendt and Rebecca Kendt. Loretta was a lover of country music, which she played loudly on her car radio. She also loved cooking and canning for her family. Most of all she loved her grandchildren, of which she has 22. Loretta has also been blessed with 33 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald, daughter Rebecca, her twin sister Laura and her brother Lyman. She is survived by one sister Kathy (Jack) Hawkins. She will be buried at North Wolcott Cemetery. Please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo.