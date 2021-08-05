Kennedy, Deborah Jean (Deuel)

INDIAN TRAIL, NORTH CAROLINA: On Monday, August 2, 2021, Deborah Jean (Deuel) Kennedy, loving wife, and mother of two children passed away peacefully at her home in Indian Trail, North Carolina, at the age of 69, after a long battle and recovery from heart failure and stroke in late 2019.

Deborah was born on May 10, 1952, in Rochester, NY, to Foster and Ruth (DeVelder) Deuel. On August 21, 1971, she married Wayne E. Kennedy of Fairport, NY. They raised two daughters, Tammy and Michelle (Missy).

Deb had a passion for serving others, loving people with her cooking, rescuing animals, and, most importantly, she loved Jesus, and she loved her family. When not doing these things, she enjoyed spending time in the garden watching the birds and feeding the fish in their pond.

She was preceded in death by her father, Foster, mother, Ruth, brothers David and Thomas, Father-in-law Oscar Kennedy and grandmother Genevieve Deuel. She is survived by her devoted husband Wayne, her children Tammy Kennedy Krauthamer and Missy Kennedy Riley, four grandchildren Nicholas and Kevin Riley and Simon and Lily Krauthamer, siblings Daniel, James, Marie, and Stanley Deuel, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will be on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 7 pm to 9 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 4431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail, NC, with a funeral service at 11 am Saturday, August 7, 2021, at New City Church 11011 Monroe Road in Matthews, North Carolina. In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Deb’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.