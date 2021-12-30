Kennedy, John M.

SODUS: John Michael Kennedy, age 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021.

John is survived by his mother Bette Kennedy, daughters Jazmin Burhans, Bailey (Hayden) Dougherty, paternal grandmother Ann Henehan, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends including Annie.

John was a bright, curious, and creative soul with a great love of nature. He enjoyed the company of others, particularly his special angels that helped him along his earthly journey. His spirit is now free to fly high and wander with wonder … for not all who wander are lost.

In honor of John’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Family and friends are encouraged to reflect on and celebrate his life in their own meaningful way.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com