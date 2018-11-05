Kenville, Nelda R. 

LYONS: Age 75, of Limekiln Rd. entered eternal rest on November 2, 2018 with her family at her side. Nelda was born on March 14, 1943 in Geneva, to Burnell and Helen (Jackson) Henson, living most of her life in Geneva or Phelps, Nelda attended school in Phelps. She worked for J.L. Hammett Co. in Lyons before starting her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Nelda worked as a CNA for The Lyons Restorium as well as for Newark Manor. She then went on to work for Wayne County Nursing Home for 30 years. Nelda was a lifelong care giver, taking care of many friends, relatives, and Nursing Home residents. She loved to read, ride motorcycles with her husband Robert, and vacation in the Adirondacks. Nelda’s grandchildren were the most important people in her life, and she was very proud of all of their accomplishments. Nelda made many friends over the years and was loved by many. Nelda was predeceased by her parents, Burnell and Helen Henson, 4 sisters, Roberta, Cindy, Laurie and Charlotte, mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Alphonse Kenville, and great-grandson, Diazen DeJesus Kenville. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Kenville of 58 years; brother, Jim Henson of Newark; son, Dale (Ellen) Kenville of Lyons; daughters, June (Bob) Sherman of Newark and Christine (Jude) Yadanza of South Sodus; grandchildren, Josh (Bri), Laci (John), Graham, Kelly (Chris Oquenda), Matthew (Faith Wilson), Michael (Kelsey Sallade), Dani, Kayleigh, Keriann and Jessica; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Thursday, (Nov. 8) from 3 to 6 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will be held Friday (Nov. 9) at 11 am. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wayne County Nursing Home Resident Counsel in memory of Nelda, 1529 Nye Rd. Lyons, NY 14489.

