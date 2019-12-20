Obituaries
Kenyon, Paul
MACEDON: Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, John Kenyon. Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Kenyon; children, Jessica (Matthew) Thompson, Nathan P. (Tracey J.) Kenyon and Julie Nina (Greg) Confer; grandchildren, Leah, Shane, Eric, Sophia, Cole, Alexis, Lillian and Eliana; mother, Carol J. Coe; siblings, Patty (Robert) Gould, Margaret (Bill) Seaton and John (Sue) Kenyon; many nieces and nephews. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Paul’s life on Saturday December 28th at 1 PM at Calvary Chapel of the Finger Lakes, 1777 Rochester Rd., Farmington, NY 14425. Contributions in Paul’s memory may be directed to WWIAF, 6516 Dolphin Cove Dr., Apollo Beach, FL 33572. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
