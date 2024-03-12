Kerr, Abby Jean

May 27, 1996 ~ February 29, 2024

WILLIAMSON/HILTON: Abby is survived by her loving parents, Gary and Laura Kerr; her fiancé, Jon Muller and a wide circle of extended family and friends who deeply mourn her passing. Notably her life-long friend, Jamie Dodge and her dear niece, Penelope.

She will be remembered as a bright and kind-hearted individual who made a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Her passions included snuggling with her pets: Oatmeal, Nala and Koda; spending time with her family at the cottage on Sodus Bay; hiking and camping in the Adirondacks with Jon and Koda. Abby’s travels included Amsterdam, Germany and Prague.

Abby’s journey is even brighter now in God’s light.

There will be an adult celebration of life to honor Abby at the Ontario Golf Club Course: 2101 Country Club Lane, Ontario, NY on March 23, 2024 from 12pm - 3pm.

In remembrance of Abby’s love for all animals, the family kindly requests that in lieu flowers, donations can be made to Seneca Park Zoo.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com