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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Kerr, Dale R.

April 16, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

November 27, 1962 – April 8, 2026

ROCHESTER - Dale entered into rest unexpectedly on April 8, 2026, at the age of 63. He was predeceased by his parents, Gene and Dorothy Kerr; his oldest brother, Randy S. Kerr; and his niece, Abby J. Kerr.

He is survived by his siblings, Cherry Kerr, Ronnie A. Kerr, Larry J. Kerr, and Gary L. (Laura) Kerr; along with soulmate, Barbara Webb; many nieces, nephews, as well as countless friends.

There will be no calling hours per Dale’s request. 

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. 

To leave the family a condolence or memory, please visit Dale’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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