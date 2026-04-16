Kerr, Dale R.

November 27, 1962 – April 8, 2026

ROCHESTER - Dale entered into rest unexpectedly on April 8, 2026, at the age of 63. He was predeceased by his parents, Gene and Dorothy Kerr; his oldest brother, Randy S. Kerr; and his niece, Abby J. Kerr.

He is survived by his siblings, Cherry Kerr, Ronnie A. Kerr, Larry J. Kerr, and Gary L. (Laura) Kerr; along with soulmate, Barbara Webb; many nieces, nephews, as well as countless friends.

There will be no calling hours per Dale’s request.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To leave the family a condolence or memory, please visit Dale’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.