Kerr, Michael L.

PHELPS: Michael L. Kerr, age 74, passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025.

A Funeral Mass for Michael will be held at 10 am, Friday June 13th at St. Francis Church, Phelps.

Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.

Friends may contribute to St. Francis Church or an animal shelter of your choice.

Michael was born September 9, 1950 in Denver Colorado, the son of the late Robert and Romana Kerr. Michael was well-known for his sense of humor and good heart. He was co-owner of Bella’s Seneca Lake Steakhouse and Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante. He was an active member of St. Francis Church, former Parrish Council President, sang in the choir for 17 years, and volunteered at doing grounds maintenance. Michael was a member of the Newark Historical Society and the Elks Lodge. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Wayne Hills Country Club. Michael loved cats. But most important to Michael was his family whom he adored.

Michael will be sadly missed by the love of his life for the past 40 years, Sally ; His other loves, daughters Emily (Jim) Wishart, and Heather (Terry) Rooze; grandchildren, Alex (Jennah) Rooze, and Alyssa Wishart; great grandchildren, Levi Calaci, Braelyn Rooze, and Scarlett Rooze; brother, Alan Kerr; nieces and nephews.

Michael is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Romana Kerr; brother, James Kerr.

Arrangements by R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.