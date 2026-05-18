Kesel, Rosa (Colacicco)

Mendon/Honeoye Falls: Rosa Kesel (Colacicco) of Mendon/Honeoye Falls passed away peacefully on May 11, 2026, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Donald Kesel.

Born and raised in Utica, Rosa was the daughter of Dominick and Theresa (Graniero) Colacicco and grew up alongside her four brothers: Erminio, Michael, Joseph, and Frank Colacicco.



Rosa studied education at University at Albany, then known as Albany Teachers College, where she met the love of her life, Donald. She went on to be a longtime substitute teacher at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School, where she touched the lives of many students over the years.



She was a dedicated volunteer and active member of her community, devoting countless hours to the American Legion Auxiliary, and serving as a past president of the Monroe County American Legion Auxiliary. She spent many years volunteering at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and preparing weekly dinners at the Canandaigua VA Club. She was also a longtime member of the Mendon Homemakers/Home Bureau, where she formed many lifelong friendships.



Rosa was a faithful parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena for over 70 years. She found joy in cooking, knitting, quilting, cheering on the Buffalo Bills, and above all else, she cherished time spent with her family.



She is survived by her children: Donna (Mark) Bogart of Broadalbin; Cindy (Dan) Doyle of Sodus; Mark (Debbie) Kesel of Greece; Theresa Fasce of Livonia; Christopher (Lori) Kesel of San Jose, California; and Bernice (Matt) Ryan of Winder, Georgia.



She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Justin Doyle (Michael Lewis), Jen Miller-Doyle (Wendy), Patrick Doyle, Paul Bogart (Katie), Evan Bogart, William Kesel (Joanna), Maggie Sutherland (Casey), Heidi Kesel, Donald Fasce, Kiki Fasce, Robert Ryan, and Alex Ryan; as well as her treasured great-grandchildren: Draven, Patrick, Morgan, Tony, Jay, Callan, Ayrianna, Persephony, Owen, Ryann, Sunny, Emilia, and Erik.



Rosa is also survived by her sister-in-law, JoAnn Colacicco, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.



She will be remembered for her generosity, unwavering devotion to family, and the care she showed to everyone around her.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2026, at St. Catherine of Siena, 26 Mendon Ionia Road, Mendon, NY 14506.