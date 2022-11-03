Kester, David V. 

MACEDON, NY: David passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022. Born on April 24,1943 in Elmira, NY, he was a graduate of Southside High School and Mansfield State University.

David was predeceased by his parents, Edward M. and Leola V. Kester; his brother, John (Jack) and sisters, Ruth Gleason and Mary Sullivan.

David is survived by his wife, Janet, of 56 years; his son, Douglas (Parisa); grandsons, Daniel and Bradley; his sister, Sally (John) Ellison; sister-in-law, Judy (Bill) Jaworski and numerous wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

During the 60’s and 70’s he served on three US naval ships and an admiral’s staff. He finished his government service with the US Postal Service and retired to enjoy his favorite pastimes, genealogy, gardening and singing with the Chorus of the Genesee, the Perinton Presbyterian Choir and the Rochester Oratorio Society.

A private service for immediate family was held at Sampson Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at Seneca Lake. A Spring 2023 memorial service will be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or American Legion Post 494, 76 Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502.