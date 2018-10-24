Keukelaar, Edna E. 

NEWARK: Edna Elizabeth Keukelaar, 95, passed away on Tuesday (October 23, 2018) at the home of her loving daughter, surrounded by her family. Edna was born on August 27, 1923 the daughter of the late Harry and Lucia Lane O’Brien. She was a lifelong resident of Newark and loved her daily walks. She was a much loved wife, mother and grandmother. Edna is survived by three daughters, Kathryn (John) Dibert, Susan (Clifford) Jones and Judith (Edward) Ross; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; two sisters Pauline Thurston, and Doris Piechota; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands John Keukelaar and LaVerne Chatfield; three sisters Flossie, Hazel and Ethel. Rest in peace Edna, you will be sadly missed by all. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the East Newark Cemetery. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com