Obituaries
Keyes, Erma D.
WALWORTH: Erma passed away on April 17, 2019 at age 80. She was born in Ontario, NY to Charles and Anna Marie Van Der Wall. Erma was also predeceased by her husband, Daniel Keyes; son, Kenneth Keyes; sisters, Carol Bardo and Frances Kazmierczak. Erma is survived by her children, Thomas (Patricia) Keyes and Nancy (Anthony) Sclamo; daughter-in-law, Denise (Kevin) Switzer; grandchildren, Christopher and Sean Keyes, Rose Sclamo, Denise (Jeremy) Dufrane, Anna (Matteson) Keyes-DeLancey and Jonathon Switzer; brothers-in-law, Carl Bardo and Matthew Kazmierczak. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 1-4 PM on Saturday (April 20) at Murphy Funeral Home (Ontario Chapel), 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where Erma’s funeral service will be held on Monday (April 22) at 10AM. Interment in Marion Cemetery. Contributions in Erma’s memory may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
It’s Spring in Wayne County: Drone Footage From Over Sodus Point [WATCH]
Our news partners at 13WHAM visited Sodus Point this morning and got some overhead shots of the outer lighthouse, beach...
Newark Elementary School hosts Family Science Night
More than 88 Perkins, Lincoln and Kelley School families had fun learning about some of the marvels of science together...
Erie Canal Cleansweep returns to Lyons April 27
On Saturday morning, April 27, the Town of Lyons will join other communities across the state and participate in the...
Recent Obituaries
Robinson, Christina Rose
GANANDA/RESERVE, KANSAS: Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Holmes-Donk, Barbara Anne
SAVANNAH/CLYDE: Barbara Anne Holmes-Donk, 72, passed away April 15, 2019 after a brief illness at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Barb was born...
Keyes, Erma D.
WALWORTH: Erma passed away on April 17, 2019 at age 80. She was born in Ontario, NY to Charles and...