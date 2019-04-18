Keyes, Erma D.

WALWORTH: Erma passed away on April 17, 2019 at age 80. She was born in Ontario, NY to Charles and Anna Marie Van Der Wall. Erma was also predeceased by her husband, Daniel Keyes; son, Kenneth Keyes; sisters, Carol Bardo and Frances Kazmierczak. Erma is survived by her children, Thomas (Patricia) Keyes and Nancy (Anthony) Sclamo; daughter-in-law, Denise (Kevin) Switzer; grandchildren, Christopher and Sean Keyes, Rose Sclamo, Denise (Jeremy) Dufrane, Anna (Matteson) Keyes-DeLancey and Jonathon Switzer; brothers-in-law, Carl Bardo and Matthew Kazmierczak. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 1-4 PM on Saturday (April 20) at Murphy Funeral Home (Ontario Chapel), 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where Erma’s funeral service will be held on Monday (April 22) at 10AM. Interment in Marion Cemetery. Contributions in Erma’s memory may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.