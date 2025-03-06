Kibbe, Rev. Thana M.

LYONS: Thana M. Kibbe, 85, passed away, at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025, with her family by her side.

Friends may call from 1-2 PM on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 Williams St., Lyons NY. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM at the church. Burial will be in North Bingham, Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family.

Thana was born in North Bingham, Pennsylvania, on November 11, 1939 the daughter of the late Landis and Dora (Talbett) Kibbe. She is survived by three children; Eric (Jean) Coons, Jeffrey (Deborah) Coons and Pamela (Shawn) Clark; nine grandchildren; Jordan (Joey) Coons, Bethany (Matthew) Coons, Jacob (Stephanie) Coons, Micah (Dara) Coons, Kevin (Stephanie) Coons, Richelle Coons, Garrett Coons, Montana (Kyle) Kitchen, Cooper Clark; and 4 great- grandchildren Michael and Hazel Coons, and Frederick and Malcolm Coons. She is also survived by her sister Eleanor Clarke; and many nieces and nephews. Thana was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Virginia Milligan; a brother, Clarence Kibbe; and ex-husbands; William Coons and David Beneway.

Thana graduated from Andover Central High School, in 1958. In 1960 she earned her LPN form Geneva School of Practical Nursing and later earned her Associate’s Degree from FLCC, then a Bachelor’s Degree from Empire State College. She completed her formal education at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington D.C.

As an ordained Pastor of the North Central New York United Methodist Conference, Thana served for 22 years at 15 different churches and retired in 2010. She served on many conference committees and contributed to the Conference Journal. Prior to serving as an ordained pastor, she served as an active Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church for 14 years. During her time as a pastor, she became a member of the NYS Fire Chaplains and was voted in as a Life Chaplain. Thana found that her nursing education and experience was helpful as she served in the ministry. One of her most humbling experiences was when she presented at Oxford University Round Table in Oxford England.

In addition to her travel to Oxford, Thana enjoyed traveling to Israel, Canada, and Nova Scotia. She also participated in two cruises.

As an avid reader, she belonged to the Clock Tower Writer’s Club of Lyons NY. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and the stories that went along with them. The joy of the Lord was Thana’s strength for her entire life. She was devoted to her faith and family, and as such was committed to prayer and reading her bible.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T.org), an organization committed to programs and services for Veterans and first responders, and/or to your local Church or Fire Department.

