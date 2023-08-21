Kieper, Vaudean “Dean” J. 

WILLIAMSON: After a long fulfilling life, Dean entered into rest peacefully on August 19, 2023 at age 96.
Predeceased by her husband: Carl H. Kieper; grandson: David Kieper.
Survived by her loving sons: Carl A. (Sharon) and Wayne (Rachel) Kieper; grandchildren: Nathan (Megan), Paul (Tara), Kathryn (Kirk Tibbets), Kevin (Keiko) Kieper; great grandchildren: Emily, Lily, Hailey, Zoe, and Max; many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at the Williamson United Methodist Church on (Saturday), September 30, 2023 at 11am with reception to follow. Private burial in Sunnyside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dean can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service or to her church.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
SODUS: Joan Stratton, 90, passed away, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, August 29, from 10 AM to Noon at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in […]
MARION: Passed away August 2nd 2023 at the age of 63. Predeceased by parents Edward and Phyllis Withey, brother Skip and sister Linda Rozell. Survived by his wife Christine (Tina) and brother Richard (Dawn) Withey. His daughters Erica (Cory) Burrous, Katelyn (Jason) McMillan and Lindsay Withey. Grandchildren Hunter and Grace Burrous, Lydia and Jackson McMillan, […]