PALMYRA-MACEDON: Thomas "Tim" L. Kiesinger, 61, died November 4, 2020 at Newark Wayne Hospital. A memorial service , celebration of life will be held Friday November 13,2020 at 2 pm at the Palmyra Moose Rt. 31 Palmyra. Memorials to a charity of one's choice. Tim was born in Rochester July 7, 1959, son of Thomas & Joan Windsor Kiesinger. He had served as pastor of Solomon's Porch Church in Newark. He was a member of Palmyra Moose, Wayne County Fair Board, Towpath Volunteer Fife & Drum, Volunteer EMT for Macedon Ambulance, East Macedon Fireman. Survived by his son Adam (Kaitlyn Nicole Towns) Rosenbauer of Citrus Fla.,2 grandchildren; Jeremiah & Kiera, 2 step children Jonathan & Kimberly Converse, aunts , uncles & cousins.