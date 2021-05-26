Kimel, Suzanne Aline Marie (Pare)

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on May 22, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Canada on September 24, 1947, she moved to Massachusetts as a girl and later met and married George Kimel. Together they raised their son and daughter. For years they owned and operated The Beanery restaurant in Holyoke. Eventually, they moved to Claremont NH. Suz held various jobs, but enjoyed her longtime position as a cashier at Market Basket the most. After George died in 2010, she moved to Williamson NY to be with her daughter. Her final job was her favorite - as a bus monitor for the Williamson Central School District. Bus 3 with Dan was her favorite assignment. Suz has a very full rainbow bridge to cross, after a lifetime love of animals. She will also be remembered for her green thumb and love of nature, her cooking and how she loved her family.

She is survived by her son, Steven and his wife Karen, her daughter Linda and her partner Rich Mendoza, her two granddaughters Lorelai and Abbygail and her nephew Michael Pare and fiancé Lori.

A celebration of life will be held on July 3rd, 2021 at B. Forman Park in Pultneyville, NY, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on that day for a memorial to honor Sue’s work for the children of Williamson.