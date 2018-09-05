King, Arthur D. 

SODUS: Went home to his Heavenly Father surrounded by his loving family on September 3, 2018 at age 84. Predeceased by his parents: Robert King and Charlie and Helen Jackson. Art proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was the founder of the Sodus Center Christian School. He was a longtime pastor for the Faith Fellowship Church and had a love to minister to people in the community. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Florence; sons: William (Donna), Douglas, Daniel (Elizabeth) King; grandchildren: Joshua, Christopher, Sarah, Zack, Amanda, Shana, Danielle (Nick), Timothy (Megan), Peter, Sam, Michael, Grace and Brandon; great grandchildren: Lillian Nicole, Anton and Colton; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Art’s life will be held on (Sunday) September 9, 2018 at 3pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Art can be made to Faith Fellowship Church or to Sodus Center Fire Department. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com.