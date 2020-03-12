King, Hayley

CLYDE: Hayley King, 40, earned her wings on March 8, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours for Hayley will be Monday March 16, 2020 at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde from 4-7 PM. Funeral services will be March 17th at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph the Worker/St. John’s Church, 114 Sodus St, Clyde with burial at St John’s Cemetery. Reception following at St. John’s School across from the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Hayley’s name to FLACRA, 28 E. Main St. Clifton Springs, NY 14432 Hayley was a 1997 graduate of Clyde-Savannah. She was kind, loving, funny, and never judged anyone. She would help when she could. Hayley could be counted on to keep everyone laughing. She was most proud of her daughters Sierra and Katie. She is survived by her loving daughters Sierra King and Katelyn King; parents Theresa and Gary King; sisters Kelly (Darrin) Rice and Holly (Ryan) Oyer, The Hollier Family, special friend Ed Marisco, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her niece, Taylor King -Carr, her maternal grandparents Chester and Dolores Sakowski and paternal grandparents Jacob and Beatrice King. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com