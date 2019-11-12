Obituaries
Kinnen, Daniel M.
WOLCOTT: Age 74, died peacefully on November 9, 2019 with his two daughters by his side at his home. Dan was born in Rochester, NY on March 2, 1945. He was a Veteran and a member of Local 13 and spent his working career as a Pipe Fitter for Frank Lill & Son. Dan retired at the age of 50 and began doing more of what he loved, including, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, camping, hiking, and traveling for hunting trips with his friends. Dan is survived by his two daughters Dana (Gerry) Pinkley and Leigh (Brandon) Socker, three grandchildren, Kyle, Carter, and Paige, a brother, sister-in-law, and six nieces and nephews. Most of all Dan enjoyed having his two girls with him by his side along with his close family and friends. At his request there will be no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Cross Creek to host 2nd Annual “Night to Shine”
Cross Creek Church will again be one of over 600 churches around the world to host “Night to Shine”, sponsored...
This Week in High School Sports
High-tech chestnuts: US to consider genetically altered tree
By Michael Hill Associated Press SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Chestnuts harvested from high branches on a chilly fall morning look typical:...
Recent Obituaries
Kinnen, Daniel M.
WOLCOTT: Age 74, died peacefully on November 9, 2019 with his two daughters by his side at his home. Dan...
Powell, Timothy
LYONS: Age 58, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Family and friends may call Thursday (Nov. 14) from 2 to...
Beach, Robert Emerson Jr.
WEBSTER: Robert passed away on November 8, 2019 at the age of 76 after a long, difficult battle with Frontal...