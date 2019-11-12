Kinnen, Daniel M. 

WOLCOTT: Age 74, died peacefully on November 9, 2019 with his two daughters by his side at his home. Dan was born in Rochester, NY on March 2, 1945. He was a Veteran and a member of Local 13 and spent his working career as a Pipe Fitter for Frank Lill & Son. Dan retired at the age of 50 and began doing more of what he loved, including, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, camping, hiking, and traveling for hunting trips with his friends. Dan is survived by his two daughters Dana (Gerry) Pinkley and Leigh (Brandon) Socker, three grandchildren, Kyle, Carter, and Paige, a brother, sister-in-law, and six nieces and nephews. Most of all Dan enjoyed having his two girls with him by his side along with his close family and friends. At his request there will be no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com