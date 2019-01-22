Obituaries
Kinslow Martin S.
PALMYRA: Martin S. Kinslow passed away suddenly on Monday morning at the age of 74. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and twin brothers. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carol A. Kinslow; siblings, Robert (Marion) Kinslow and Tom Kinslow; his children, Cindy (Dave) Freeland, Wayne Kinslow, Sandy (Bil) Kleiman, Don (Kelly) Kinslow and Marty (Jenn) Kinslow; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Martin’s family will hold private services. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
O’Brien, Michael Patrick
MACEDON: (3/13/1922 -1/18/2019), Husband, Father, Grandfather. Michael passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at age 96. He is survived...
Staples, Concetta “Jeanette”
NEWARK: Concetta “Jeanette” Staples, died on Sunday (January 20, 2019) at the Newark Manor Nursing Home at age 91. Jeanette was...