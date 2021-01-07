Kipp, Theresa Doris “Doris”

PALMYRA: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the age of 92, after a short illness. Doris was predeceased by her husband William and her brother, Joseph Camblin. She is survived by her children Nancy Kipp of Palmyra, NY, Mary (Nick) Principino of South Carolina and Michael (Ginger) Kipp of North Carolina; grandson, Jason (Janine) Kipp; great grandchildren Megan (Sam) Kipp, Travis Kipp and Billy Kipp. Doris retired from the Palmyra-Macedon Middle School where she worked in the cafeteria. She loved seeing the kids and teachers every day; and decided it was time to retire when she began to feed the children of former students who started at the middle school when it first opened. Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and loved spending time with them. She loved to travel and would go anytime she had the chance. Doris was lucky enough to be able to travel to Ireland 3 times, found relatives in Northern Ireland, met them and subsequently go to know them. She loved to travel south to spend time with her daughter Mary and her family and to be able to visit her son and daughter-in-law. Doris will be in our hearts forever and the memories we have will be cherished. Family and friends are invited to RSVP, on the funeral home website, for visitation, Friday, January 8, 2021 from 2-4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 (NOTE: all visitors are required to wear a mask and to adhere to proper social distancing).A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, 10AM, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Church Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. Interment to follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com