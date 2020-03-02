Kipp, William A. “Bill”

PALMYRA: Passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with his family by his side at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Doris, of 71 years; son, Michael (Ginger) Kipp of Charlotte, NC; Daughters, Nancy Kipp and Mary (Nick) Principino of Simpsonville, SC; grandson, Jason (Janine) Kipp; great grandchildren, Megan, Travis and William “Billy” Kipp, extended family and friends. Bill enjoyed hunting, and spending time with his grandsons at their hunting camp. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends when needed. There will be no public visitation and services will be private at the St. Anne’s Cemetery in Palmyra, NY in the Spring. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in Bill’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.