Kirchhoff, James "Jim" D. 

DEBARY, FLORIDA: Passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 25, 2023, after a brief illness. Jim was born on Thursday, March 11, 1954 to Donald and Ruth Kirchhoff and grew up in Palmyra, NY. He graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1972 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree from SUNY Cortland and his MBA from Carnegie-Mellon University. After graduation, Jim entered the business world with TSR Inc. on Long Island and then moved to Tampa, FL in 1987 to become Senior Vice President of OKRA Marketing Corporation. In 1996 when OKRA was obtained by Harland, Jim moved to Lake Mary, FL to become Senior Vice President in their Financial Marketing Division. Jim was experienced in computer programming and data analysis assisting in financial forecasting and marketing. Deep down he was always an entrepreneur at heart and eventually set out to develop his own businesses where his passion for antiques and historical properties became his focus over the past 20 years. He was owner of The Treehouse, an antique shop in Sanford, FL, and worked tirelessly to restore historical residential properties in the area using building and design skills inherited from his father.

Jim was well known in the Sanford area for his kind, friendly and generous nature, always willing to lend assistance especially to those needing a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.

Jim is survived by his brother Jon (Joanna) Kirchhoff and his nephew Scott Kirchhoff; special cousin Marsha Kirchhoff and her daughter Sara Ramotnik; his special friend Liz Sutton, and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his cherished parents Donald and Ruth Montford Kirchhoff.

Friends and family may greet the family on Monday July 3, from 11-1 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY, 14522 followed by a service at 1 pm and interment at the Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Sanford Historic Trust (https://Sanford Historic Trust).